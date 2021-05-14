Chicago Capital Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

FFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

