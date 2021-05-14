Chicago Capital Management LLC Invests $9.66 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. Magellan Health comprises about 4.5% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Magellan Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,392,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

