Chicago Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 341,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. Severn Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVBI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

