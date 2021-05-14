Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 10,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,806. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $542,634,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,809,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,368,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

