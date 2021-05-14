Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

