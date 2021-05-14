Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 144,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,518. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $168.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMB shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

