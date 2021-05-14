Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,565. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

