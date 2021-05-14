Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$12.95. 57,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,553. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 874.29%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

