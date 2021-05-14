Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Oracle by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,074,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

