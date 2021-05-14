Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 208,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

