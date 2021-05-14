Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 842 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.