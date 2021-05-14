Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,388 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

