Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 301,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,081. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 63,500 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

