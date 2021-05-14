Chardan Capital Trims Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Target Price to $8.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ocugen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.