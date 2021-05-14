Chainlink Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.75 or 0.00091885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $19.87 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.24 or 0.01187531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.77 or 0.10370551 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 425,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

