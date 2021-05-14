CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$114.56.

GIB.A opened at C$107.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

