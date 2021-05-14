Cfra Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by Cfra from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.84.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.95 billion and a PE ratio of -44.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

