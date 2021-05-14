CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CEVA stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a PE ratio of 4,105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. CEVA has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,393,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

