Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.