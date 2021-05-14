Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $94.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of CDAY traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.88 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

