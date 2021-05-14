Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to $10.00 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

