Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.77.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Centene by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

