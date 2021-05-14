Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

