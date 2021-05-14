Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

