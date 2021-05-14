Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $153,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 889 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

EXPE stock opened at $167.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

