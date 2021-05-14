Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $131,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,492 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

