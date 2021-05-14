Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

