Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 650 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

