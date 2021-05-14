Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.30.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE CVE opened at C$9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.21.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.90%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.