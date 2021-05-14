Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

CELH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.25 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

