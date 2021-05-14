CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$81.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$68.95. 90,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.48. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$39.03 and a 1 year high of C$72.49.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437 over the last 90 days.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

