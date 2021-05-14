CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. 138,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,654. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

