CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,612. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

