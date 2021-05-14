CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

CBIZ stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 116,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,658. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in CBIZ by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

