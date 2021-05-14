Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.24

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 13423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $555.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.