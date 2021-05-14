CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 24,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,752. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASI. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.