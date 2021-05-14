Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $4,222,725.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.86, for a total transaction of $4,222,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,238.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Carvana stock opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day moving average is $261.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,807,000 after buying an additional 180,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 664.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,936 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Carvana by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,059 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

