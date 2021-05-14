Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total transaction of $1,414,608.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $878,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock valued at $265,650,843. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA stock opened at $223.87 on Friday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.