Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.
Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 617,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $315.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
