CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

