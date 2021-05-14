Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 69.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPI. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Capita alerts:

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,548.

LON CPI traded up GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.84 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,530,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.77. The stock has a market cap of £704.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69).

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.