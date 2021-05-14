Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $217.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

