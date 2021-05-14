Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target to $3.80

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.