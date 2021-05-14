Cango (NYSE:CANG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CANG opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $764.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

