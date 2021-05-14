Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 386,805 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.90 million and a PE ratio of -32.00.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

