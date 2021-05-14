Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$242.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$212.56.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$210.65. 78,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,038. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$93.50 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$173.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

