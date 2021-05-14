Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 60,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,025,127.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.