Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Canada Goose stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 52,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,411. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,600 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

