Canaccord Genuity Raises AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $24.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AXGN opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $862.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

