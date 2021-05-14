Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,321. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

